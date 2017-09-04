C210 pilot lands with gear up

The Cessna 210 pilot overflew the destination airport and landed at a nearby airport to fuel the airplane.

After fueling, he departed for the destination airport in Soda Springs, Idaho, and was on a straight-in approach for the runway. Before touching down on the runway, he neglected to extend the landing gear and landed with the gear retracted.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage supporting structure.

The pilot reported that the gear was cycling normally prior to the accident and the gear warning horn was inoperable at the time of the accident.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to extend the landing gear prior to landing, which resulted in substantial damage to the fuselage during landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA259

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.