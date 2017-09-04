Early arrival

Jeffrey Mirsepasy sent in this photo of the Breitling DC-3, which arrived July 22, 2017, at Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a few days before the kickoff of AirVenture 2017.

The Oshkosh stop is just one of many as the Breitling DC-3 aims to break the world record as the oldest plane to circumnavigate the globe within seven months. The trip began in Geneva, Switzerland, March 9, 2017, and is slated to finish up at the Breitling Sion airshow in Sion, Switzerland.

The route includes 13 stops in the U.S., starting in Seattle and eventually making its way to New York.