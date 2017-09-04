New AOPA app released

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) recently released its self-titled app to allow members and aviators to stay up to date on the latest AOPA news, videos, podcasts, and events.

The app, which is free from iTunes and GooglePlay, has already had more than 4,800 downloads in its first few weeks of release, according to AOPA officials.

“Now it’s easier than ever to get your aviation fix, learn about the latest advocacy efforts, find places to go flying over the weekend, and take care of your membership needs,” said Jiri Marousek, AOPA senior vice president of marketing.

News stories and features from AOPA Pilot and Flight Training magazines are also available through the app.

AOPA Live video segments can be watched in chronological order or searched, along with four different podcast series.

Users can also add or search events in the aviation calendar, which is searchable by event type, location, and date range.

Members can also manage their memberships through the app, and non-members can access the content as a guest or sign up to become a member.

Pilots will also receive alerts through the app about nearby temporary flight restrictions. Based on the phone’s geographic location, pilots will be notified of TFRs within their vicinity.

To download the app, search AOPA on iTunes or Google Play.