12 miles away, a world apart

As the crow — or drone flies – Santa Monica (SMO) and Van Nuys (VNY) airports are just 12 nautical miles apart. But they might as well be on different planets. While Santa Monica seeks to give their airport a 1,500-foot haircut, Van Nuys is crowing – rightly so – about a number of achievements and accolades.

VNY’s August 2017 newsletter – Van Nuys Airport Flight Tracks – brags that “activity levels continue to be indicative of positive economic growth, capital improvement projects are moving forward” and the airport just recently achieved Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 2,” which recognized airports for reducing – and ultimately neutralizing – their carbon footprint.”

The VNY newsletter also highlighted that a three-year, $45 million rehabilitation of Taxiways Alpha and Bravo is in the works; the airport played host to the American Association of Airport Executives conference in August; a successful week-long Aviation Careers Education (ACE) Academy summer program; and more.

So close by… yet worlds apart. Sigh.