Zenith’s 25th anniversary calls for two-day party

It’s not every day a popular kit manufacturer turns 25. Celebrating that milestone will be the highlight of this year’s Zenith Aircraft Open Hangar Days & Fly-In Sept. 22-23 at the factory in Mexico, Missouri.

Day 1 – Sept. 22, 2017

Education seminars kick off the event Friday morning. Various airframe, engine, avionics and options will be discussed by representatives from Dynon, UL Power, Garmin, and others. The Friday night banquet dinner will celebrate Zenith’s 25th anniversary. EAA President and Chairman Jack Pelton and EAA Director of Chapters, Communities & Homebuilts Charlie Becker will be featured guests.

Day 2 – Sept. 23, 2017

Saturday promises to be a full day. Activities include an aircraft judging, a Cleco and riveting contest, STOL and other precision flying demonstrations, hands-on building projects, and guided factory tours. The day wraps up with a BBQ dinner and awards ceremony starting at 5 pm.

More than a dozen vendors will be on hand for the fly-in.

Prior to the event Zenith Aircraft is hosting one of its monthly factory rudder workshops on Sept. 20-21, giving potential builders the opportunity to learn all about building their own kit aircraft.

Zenith Aircraft produces the CH 650, STOL CH 701, STOL CH 750, CH 750 Cruzer, and the newly introduced STOL CH 750 Super Duty.