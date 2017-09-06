Mt. Vernon adds AirportView at MVN

MT. VERNON, Ill. – Mt. Vernon Outland Airport (MVN) has added an AirportView.net weather and information system.

AirportView.net allows pilots to view current and time-lapse images while also reviewing other weather and airport information.

Using four digital, high resolution weather cameras, AirportView.net provides current snapshot pictures and up to a four hour time-lapse weather depiction. The system includes AWOS, WX Radar, and Satellite Data.

“Mount Vernon Airpark is the 16th aviation site in the U.S. to join the AirportView.net weather camera network,” says founder Jerry Stooksbury. “Two more systems are scheduled for installation later in September.”