P2 expands AML for Audio Advisory System

P2 Aviation Technology has expanded the approved model list (AML) for its 6601 Audio Advisory System ($2,195).

The AML now covers the entire fleet of the Cessna 310, Beechcraft Bonanza, and Mooney M20s. All models of the Navions were also added.

“As the popularity of our Audio Advisory System grows, we continue to get requests from aircraft owners who did not see their aircraft on our AML. As a result, we pursued the expansion of this list,” said Steve Petrich, president of P2 Aviation Technology. “With gear-up incidents still happening all too frequently, we are hoping to prevent the next good pilot from making this big mistake.”

The P2 Audio Advisory System annunciates voice advisories directly through the aircraft audio system and to the pilot’s headset and/or speaker, not just the aircraft speaker.

Features

Landing gear position advisories;

Overspeed (Vne) advisory;

Stall warning repeater;

Hour meter activation upon reaching 35 knots;

Advisories can be heard through headsets and/or speaker;

Includes an amber annunciator light for visual cues.

More information is available at www.p2inc.com.