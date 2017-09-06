Wings Over Weatherford set for Sept. 30

Wings over Weatherford will take place at the Stafford Air and Space Museum on Sept. 30, 2017. The museum is at the Stafford Airport in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

Organizers note that Wings over Weatherford will be one of the first warbird based fly-in events hosted in western Oklahoma.

According to organizers, the special event will feature historical bombers and biplanes that the public will be able purchase rides on, meet the pilots, and take tours of select aircraft.

Warbirds on display include a B-25 Mitchell, an A-26, a P-51 Mustang (“Miss America”), a T-28 Trojan, a Stearman Biplane, and a C-47 (“Boogie Baby”).



Flights will be available for purchase on select aircraft. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and the last flight will be around 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, and is free for children 12 and under, as well as museum members. Ticket purchase also includes admission to the Stafford Museum.