Angel Flight pilots help in aftermath of Harvey

BEAUMONT, Texas – When the frantic call to deliver lifesaving infant formula to a Beaumont-area hospital came in, volunteer pilots from Angel Flight South Central were in the air in less than an hour.

Pilots Scott Young and Jim Dell flew to Waco to retrieve the medications and then back to Beaumont where transport was waiting to deliver the precious cargo.

“This was the greatest flight in 30 years of flying,” said Dell, who is a volunteer pilot from Angel Flight West in California. “The formula was not only delivered to the neonatal intensive care unit but we were told a helicopter brought some of the medication to a baby whose family is trapped by floodwater.”

Angel Flight South Central is coordinating the effort to bring donated supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims and to help storm-displaced residents leave the devastated area.

The organization is receiving assistance from other members of the Air Charity Network, a national contingent of volunteer pilots who fly humanitarian missions. Volunteer pilots donate their planes, fuel and time for the missions.

Starting soon after the hurricane hit, several flights carrying water, medical supplies, diapers, formula, and more have been arriving at Beaumont Municipal Airport where volunteers are staging the items until disaster relief distribution points are able to accept the inventory.

Additionally, Angel Flight South Central is coordinating with shelters in the Beaumont area to transport storm victims to family and friends who can provide shelter and help rebuild their lives in other parts of the country.

“Our volunteer pilots are eager to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Todd Quesnel, CEO of Angel Flight South Central. “Our Care Traffic Controllers are working with numerous relief organizations and medical institutions throughout Texas to offer air transportation where needed.”

For inquiries about transporting donated items or to inquire about arranging flights for storm victims who want to leave the affected area, go to AvailableMissions.org/Harvey or call 877-621-7177. Calls will be routed to the appropriate regional affiliate.