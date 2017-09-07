Embry-Riddle and Sporty’s team to help Young Eagles

The Daytona Beach campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has joined Sporty’s Pilot Shop to help Young Eagles achieve their dreams of flying.

Support from Embry-Riddle flight instructors is now part of the Sporty’s online Learn To Fly course available to all Young Eagles.

The course is free to all kids who have taken a Young Eagles flight.

The course guides students through all knowledge required to pass the ground school requirements for an FAA private pilot certificate, according to Sporty’s officials.

“Regardless of age, we know that one of the success factors for flight students is having knowledge and support available as they start their pathways to flying, especially if they don’t come from aviation families,” said Rick Larsen, the Experimental Aircraft Association‘s vice president of communities and member benefits. “Having the tremendous teaching resources of Embry-Riddle available as part of Sporty’s course will help Young Eagles know that they can confidently start and complete the course that is a stepping stone to reaching their goals.”

Online course access information is given to every Young Eagle upon completion of their flight. The Sporty’s course can then be activated free of charge.