Free ASA syllabi meet Part 141 standards

The FAA has completed its review of four syllabi from ASA’s Pilot’s Manual Series and determined them to meet required training standards for use under Title 14 of the Code of Federal Aviation Regulations (14 CFR) Part 141.

The letters state that the free syllabi contain all of the ground and flight training hours needed to be eligible for Private Pilot and Commercial Pilot certification, as well as Instrument and initial Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) ratings.

All approved syllabi are available to download for free at ASA2Fly.com, and are also included with other ASA titles and syllabi in the free ASA Reader App for iOS.