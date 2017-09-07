Pilots needed for Operation Airdrop

Operation Airdrop (OAD) is an all-volunteer group of general aviation pilots and planes formed just days ago by iHeart Media host John Clay Wolfe and Doug Jackson to deliver relief supplies to hard to reach areas along the Texas Gulf Coast.

In the few days since it was created, the group has grown to more than 150 pilots and planes from across the nation.

The group’s primary focus is the harder to reach communities along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Texas Baptist Men, the Salvation Army, the military and other groups are working in partnership with Operation Airdrop, and will be helping with receiving and distributing goods brought in by the pilots to hard-hit areas across the region.

Check out the organization’s website for upcoming missions, to volunteer or to request help.