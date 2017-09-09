Lone Star Flight Museum to open Sept. 16

The Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport in Texas has rescheduled its grand opening for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

The museum was slated to open over Labor Day weekend, but that was delayed due to Hurricane Harvey.

“The irony of opening our building in the midst of Hurricane Harvey is not lost on any of us. We are the reality of surviving a hurricane and rebuilding and we know that our community will overcome this trial,” said Douglas H. Owens, Lt Gen (ret), CEO, Lone Star Flight Museum. “As we support the region’s recovery, I am moved by the sense of strength and common purpose that rises above and is on full display. We look forward to visitors arriving at our doors and we are proud of the experience they will have in our new facility.”

The museum is offering “pay what you can” admission through Sunday, Oct. 1. Normal admission prices are:

Adult (12 years plus): $20

Senior (65 year plus) $16

Youth (4-11): $16

Children Under 4: Free

Discount pricing available for active and retired military and National Guard and Reserves

A dedication ceremony with dignitaries and local officials is slated for Saturday, Sept. 30. A time for the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Breaking ground almost a year and a half ago at Ellington Airport, the new $38 million, 130,000- square-foot aviation history and STEM facility will share the story of flight in the Lone Star State and feature the contributions Texas and Texans have made to aviation.

Highlights of the museum include interactive exhibits focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts essential to flight, a $1 million Aviation Learning Center, the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, and a flying collection of historically significant aircraft.