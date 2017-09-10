Video: Warbirds on parade

Our friends at FunPlacesToFly.com recently posted this video of Warbirds on parade at the Dallas/Fort Worth Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, which operates out of the Lancaster Airport in Lancaster, Texas.
