Deadline approaches for helicopter scholarships

Deadline is Oct. 1 for applications for a 2018 Whirly-Girls scholarship.

According to officials, 16 scholarships will be awarded to female aviators in 2018.

Scholarship sponsors include Airbus, Erickson, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, FlightSafety International, ForeFlight, Garmin, Night Flight Concepts, Oregon Aero, Robinson Helicopter Company, Survival Systems USA, and Western Helicopters, as well as private individuals.

Scholarships are available for both experienced and new pilots and cover everything from classes in Vertical Reference, turbine transition, software use, and a helicopter add-on rating.

Scholarship applications are available at Whirlygirls.org/Scholarships/Apply-Now and are due Oct. 1, 2017.

Scholarships will be awarded in February at the annual Whirly Girls Awards Banquet at Heli-Expo in Las Vegas.