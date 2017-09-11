From San Francisco to Lake Doubtful

Two readers sent in two very different photographs captured during general aviation flights.

In the first, Glenn Swiatek submits a photo of San Francisco from 10,500 feet, snapped on Sept 2, 2017.

“Since I am based at Hayward Executive Airport (KHWD), I have only been above the Bay Area at a high altitude just a very few times,” he reports. “Here is a picture I took from 10,500 msl last Friday night. It was the reason why I went up for this flight.”

From a crowded city to the mountains, Brad Koehn sent us this photo, explaining: “Lake Doubtful peers out from the clouds next to the Cascade Pass in Washington State.”