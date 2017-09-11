New edition of Dictionary of Aeronautical Terms published

The Dale Crane Dictionary of Aeronautical Terms contains more than 11,000 aviation-specific terms and definitions, and nearly 500 illustrations.

The sixth edition includes terms from Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations, glossaries from FAA handbooks, advisory circulars and manuals, the Aeronautical Information Manual (AIM) and Pilot/Controller Glossary, as well as definitions not found in government publications.

Also, new terms specific to the space and unmanned aircraft (drone) industries have been added, and tables and lists are included in appendices.

This dictionary is an essential reference book for anyone involved with aviation, drone operations, and/or space organizations including pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, airlines, and newcomers to the industry, said Aviation Supplies & Academics officials. It can be especially helpful for those who speak English as a second language, officials add.

The softcover 800-page book is priced at $19.95. It also will be available soon in eBook PDF ($14.95) and eBook ePub ($14.95) formats.