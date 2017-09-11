Stemme Twin Voyager gets FAA nod

The FAA has awarded a Type Certificate to the Stemme Twin Voyager S12 powered glider.

The Stemme S12 had already been certified to the requirements of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Having passed the FAA validation process, the glider can now be sold in the U.S. market, officials with the German company said.

“The US has always been the market with the greatest sales potential for us,” said Paul Masschelein, a Stemme AG board member. “Our subsidiary Stemme USA will now be able to further expand its sales efforts.”