Aircraft Spruce Customer Appreciation Day Oct. 7

Aircraft Spruce will hold its annual Customer Appreciation Day Oct. 7, 2017, at its facility in Corona, California.

“Come join the fun and get a chance to win big prizes during our hourly raffles,” officials said.

The event begins at 7 a.m. with breakfast sponsored by Teledyne Batteries, followed by a BBQ lunch sponsored by Champion Aerospace.

Representatives from many companies will be on hand to demonstrate their products. A series of workshops will also be held during the event, which wraps up at 3 p.m.