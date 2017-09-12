Crop duster hits power lines

The pilot reported that during an agricultural application flight in a Schweizer G 164 B, he was making spray passes under a power line near Paxton, Nebraska.

During the last pass, the left wing hit the power line, and the plane descended and hit the ground.

The pilot exited the airplane, and a post-crash fire ensued.

The pilot believed he encountered a dust devil, which caused the left wing to rise and contact the power line.

About the time of the accident, a nearby weather reporting station was reporting, temperature 90° Fahrenheit and wind from 120° true at 4 knots.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain adequate distance from a power line during low altitude flight operations, which resulted in an impact with the power line, and subsequent impact with the ground.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA266

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.