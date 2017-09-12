Turboprop ‘STOL’ show at AOPA Fly-In

The folks at FunPlacesToFly.com just posted this video of “incredible takeoffs and landings in the grass” at the AOPA Fly-In in Norman, Oklahoma, Sept. 8-9.
“These guys are good!” notes FunPlacestoFly.com’s Smitty Smith.
