Turboprop ‘STOL’ show at AOPA Fly-In

The folks at FunPlacesToFly.com just posted this video of “incredible takeoffs and landings in the grass” at the AOPA Fly-In in Norman, Oklahoma, Sept. 8-9.

“These guys are good!” notes FunPlacestoFly.com’s Smitty Smith.

