New FBO opens at KHHR

Hawthorne Hangar Operations (HHO) recently opened its new FBO at Jack Northrop Field/Hawthorne Municipal Airport (KHHR) in California.

One of the FBO’s greatest features is its location near Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Long Beach, according to company officials.

“Hawthorne Hangar Operations is a key location for the Avfuel network because it’s in the middle of it all,” said Mark Haynes, Avfuel’s vice president of sales. “They offer everything guests would expect from a big-city FBO without the traffic and hassle you’d expect from an airport like LAX.”

In addition to its central metro location, HHO is also centrally located on the air field in the Wolfe Air hangar (turnout Delta on Runway 7-25).

HHO offers both Jet A and avgas. HHO accepts most forms of payment and —while a fuel truck is forthcoming — the FBO offers self-serve fueling fully staffed with an attendant.

“We’ve been a presence on this field for more than seven years in hangar operations, aerial photography and production, under our owner’s — Dan Wolfe’s — umbrella of companies,” said Jim Schulte, Hawthorne Hangar Operations’ general manager. “We recognized a need for another FBO on the field and seized the opportunity.”