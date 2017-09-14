Free Aerospace Discovery Day at SUN ‘n FUN

LAKELAND, Florida – SUN ‘n FUN and the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) are hosting Aerospace Discovery Day, a one day aerospace adventure complete with a flight opportunity on Oct. 7, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free “first flights” to the first 200 students ages 8-17. Parent must be present.
There will also be a scavenger hunt for prizes, including a drone.
Other free activities include:
- Balsa Glider Construction;
- Photography;
- Foam Glider;
- Face Painting;
- Weather (make a hurricane);
- Stomp Rockets;
- Craft Station;
- Solar Observations;
- Rocket Construction (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.);
- Rocket Launches (1 to 3 p.m.);
- Simulators;
- Construct a wing rib;
- Learn how sports science and Newton’s laws relate to flying an airplane;
- RC Airplane Demo;
- Powered Parachute Demonstration;
- Static airplanes on display, including a vintage Stearman Bi-Plane, Russian Mig, and more;
- Check out a Airport Fire Rescue Truck.
Unlimited use with $5 “boarding pass”
- Bounce House;
- Obstacle Course;
- Dart Game;
- Rock Wall;
- Dodge Ball.
To register for the event, go to FlySNF.org
