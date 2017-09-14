General Aviation News

Free Aerospace Discovery Day at SUN ‘n FUN

LAKELAND, Florida – SUN ‘n FUN and the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) are hosting Aerospace Discovery Day, a one day aerospace adventure complete with a flight opportunity on Oct. 7, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free “first flights” to the first 200 students ages 8-17. Parent must be present.

There will also be a scavenger hunt for prizes, including a drone.

Other free activities include:

  • Balsa Glider Construction;
  • Photography;
  • Foam Glider;
  • Face Painting;
  • Weather (make a hurricane);
  • Stomp Rockets;
  • Craft Station;
  • Solar Observations;
  • Rocket Construction (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.);
  • Rocket Launches (1 to 3 p.m.);
  • Simulators;
  • Construct a wing rib;
  • Learn how sports science and Newton’s laws relate to flying an airplane;
  • RC Airplane Demo;
  • Powered Parachute Demonstration;
  • Static airplanes on display, including a vintage Stearman Bi-Plane, Russian Mig, and more;
  • Check out a Airport Fire Rescue Truck.

Unlimited use with $5 “boarding pass”

  • Bounce House;
  • Obstacle Course;
  • Dart Game;
  • Rock Wall;
  • Dodge Ball.

To register for the event, go to FlySNF.org

