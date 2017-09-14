Free Aerospace Discovery Day at SUN ‘n FUN

LAKELAND, Florida – SUN ‘n FUN and the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) are hosting Aerospace Discovery Day, a one day aerospace adventure complete with a flight opportunity on Oct. 7, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free “first flights” to the first 200 students ages 8-17. Parent must be present.

There will also be a scavenger hunt for prizes, including a drone.

Other free activities include:

Balsa Glider Construction;

Photography;

Foam Glider;

Face Painting;

Weather (make a hurricane);

Stomp Rockets;

Craft Station;

Solar Observations;

Rocket Construction (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.);

Rocket Launches (1 to 3 p.m.);

Simulators;

Construct a wing rib;

Learn how sports science and Newton’s laws relate to flying an airplane;

RC Airplane Demo;

Powered Parachute Demonstration;

Static airplanes on display, including a vintage Stearman Bi-Plane, Russian Mig, and more;

Check out a Airport Fire Rescue Truck.

Unlimited use with $5 “boarding pass”

Bounce House;

Obstacle Course;

Dart Game;

Rock Wall;

Dodge Ball.

To register for the event, go to FlySNF.org