Student Pilot Guide updated

Now available from Aviation Supplies & Academics is the updated Student Pilot Guide, which explains the procedures for obtaining student pilot, sport pilot, recreational pilot, and private pilot certificates, and serves as a guide for anyone new to flight training.

Last updated in 2006, this new edition provides answers to the most frequently asked questions about flight training, including what it takes, how to prepare, and where to begin.

The 24-page softcover book is $2.95, while the PDF version of the book is free.