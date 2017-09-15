Mark your calendars for the Copperstate Fly-In

The 45th annual Copperstate Fly-In and Education Expo will be held Oct. 27 and 28, 2017, at Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona.

Gates open at 8 a.m. both days and close at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. Cost is $15 per day or $25 for both days for adults, with 18 and under free.

More than 500 aircraft are expected to be on display at the show, which will also feature more than 90 exhibitors, including aircraft manufacturers introducing new models of aircraft, avionics and other aviation goods and services.

Several aviation schools will be represented so if you are thinking about learning how to fly, this is a great time to talk to people that can make that dream real, organizers note.

Free parking is available northwest of the runway, with free shuttles to the display area.

New this year is Convenience Parking for $10. Enter at the main airport entrance on East Falcon Drive. Funds will be used for Copperstate Special Projects.

Copperstate is a non-profit organization with a focus on education in the aviation industry.

Originally started as a show for homebuilders, it now covers all areas of aviation from building your own aircraft to establishing a career in aviation.