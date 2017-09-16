ATC proposal vote may be in October

The Hill is reporting that the House of Representatives will vote on privatizing air traffic control in October. But first it must approve a short-term extension of the FAA’s authorization, which expires Sept. 30, 2017.

The story quotes Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, as saying the FAA extension will probably be through the end of the year.

It also reports that Shuster believes the ATC privatization proposal will finally make it to the floor of the House for discussion, noting that three Democrats have signed onto the bill. A similar effort last year died before making it to the House floor.

