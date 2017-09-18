Movie plane to be auctioned

A full-size Stampe SV.4 Biplane, tail section and character figures from Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-winning adventure sequel Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy will be auctioned off Sept. 26, 2017, in London.

Can’t attend, but still interested? You can watch the auction online.

The plane is estimated to sell for between £20,000 – £30,000 ($23,900 – $35,800 USD).

“Indiana Jones is without a doubt one of the biggest movie legends of all time, and we’re very excited to be featuring a full-size biplane from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in our upcoming live auction,” said Stephen Lane, Prop Store CEO.

The Prop Store sells original movie props and costumes and related memorabilia, hosting live and online prop and costume auctions.

The Sept. 26, 2017, auction will feature lots including:

Heinkel He 111 Model Miniature and Bomb from Battle of Britain (1969);

Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) Shot-Up Aircraft Tail from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989);

Professor Waxflatter’s (Nigel Stock) Ornithopter Components from Young Sherlock Holmes (1985).

The auction will be live-streamed online for fans to track the bidding on auction day. A free preview exhibition will be open to the public in the run up to the auction showcasing over 300 lots from the upcoming auction.

Registration and bidding is now open. Bids can be placed online at Propstore.com/LiveAuction, over the phone or in person.