While Steve Hinton Jr. didn’t claim the top spot in the Unlimited category at the 2017 Reno Air Races, he still maintains bragging rights — which were displayed prominently on the aircraft.

As seen in photos sent in by William E. Dubois, the usually colorful Voodoo was encased in all white at the 2017 races, with black lettering on the side noting the highly modified P-51 had recently set a record as the world’s fastest piston-powered aircraft.