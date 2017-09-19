Lake landing practice bends Seawind

The pilot was practicing landings on Pelican Lake in Wisconsin, in his Seawind, an experimental amateur-built amphibious airplane.

During the accident landing, he reported the airplane “skipped slightly about 2 feet off the water, I held attitude and let it come down again, but I accidentally let the left wing tip sponson settle onto the water while still going at about 55 knots.”

The airplane started to turn to the left, the sponson dug in more, and he reported that he did not correct the situation quickly enough. The airplane turned 180° before coming to rest.

Once the airplane was towed to shore, substantial damage was noticed to both wing sponsons and the rudder.

Probable cause: Abnormal runway contact, which precipitated a loss of directional control and impact with water.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA279

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.