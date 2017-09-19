New FBO facility opens at KBED

BEDFORD, Mass. – Jet Aviation celebrated the opening of its new FBO facility at Hanscom Field (KBED) with a ribbon-cutting performed by the first customer to enter the building.

The two-story, 12,000-square-foot facility opened for business officially after the red ribbon was cut by Bob Braceland, director, Executive Aircraft Operations at Raytheon, who served as the ceremonial first customer.

The FBO opening followed a grand-opening event in June for the adjacent 40,000 square-foot hangar.

The FBO features two customer lounge areas, two pilot shower rooms, a snooze room and a pilots’ lounge with two privacy rooms.

There are also two conference rooms with full video-conferencing capabilities.

Now that the FBO team is occupying the new space, the old FBO building will be offered for lease, according to company officials.