University unveils new fleet at free community celebration

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Southern Utah University will unveil its new fleet of aircraft Sept. 30, 2017, at a free community celebration that gives locals the opportunity to view new airplanes and helicopters, participate in flight simulation experiences, and enjoy a live concert at the hangar.

SUU’s fleet of new red aircraft includes 10 Cirrus SR20s, and seven Robinson helicopters purchased for the university’s Professional Pilot Aviation Program.

The Red Sky Rally will take place Sept. 30 at the Cedar City Regional Airport from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Featuring indie-rock band Van Lady Love of Provo, the concert at the hangar begins at 8:30 p.m.

Red Sky Rally attendees can enter a drawing for the chance to get behind the controls of a flight simulator. The first 300 attendees to complete their “Earn Your Wings” passports will receive an SUU balsa wood airplane kit take-home gift.

SUU students with a student ID can qualify to enter a drawing for helicopter flyovers at the SUU vs. Cal Poly Homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The free concert at the hangar features Van Lady Love of Provo. Winner of the New Music Seminar #1 Artist on the Verge Award in 2014, Van Lady Love has since opened for Blink 182 and Train, among others. Events, prizes, paper airplane contest and concert at the hangar are open to the public, free of charge.