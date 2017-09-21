An unexpected package was recently delivered to the FBO at Wautoma Municipal Airport (Y50) in Wisconsin.

“Upon opening it, we found a very nice framed “Thank You” collage from someone we provided emergency maintenance support to a couple flying their RV6A to Oshkosh for the 2017 EAA Airventure,” reports Larry Stencel.

The couple had flown all day north from Alabama, but encountered electrical problems short of the ultimate destination of Oshkosh, so they diverted to Wautoma, 30 miles west.

A growing numbers of fliers are stopping at Wautoma for a last “easy” fuel, a break or — when bad weather or adversity strikes at OSH — a place to wait it out, he notes.

“The folks in this RV6 had encountered electrical problems and — fortunately — a spark-chasing capable A&P (me) was at hand to help,” he says. “Not only that but the airport manager took the couple to his nearby home.”

“What a nice thank you to fliers who help fellow fliers en route to the greatest aviation celebration on the planet,” Larry adds. “This framed ‘Thanks’ now hangs on the wall at Wautoma.”