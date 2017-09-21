New officers and directors for NASAO

Members of the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO) elected new officers and regional directors for 2018 during its 86th annual convention and trade show held in Point Clear, Alabama.

Ronnie Mitchell, Aviation Division Director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, was named Chairman of the NASAO Executive Board of Directors for 2017/18.

Outgoing Chairman, Brad Brandt (Louisiana) will continue to serve on the Board as Immediate Past Chairman.

Also elected to the Executive Board were Vice Chair Cassandra Isackson (Minnesota), Treasurer John Binder (Alaska), and Merrill Atwater (Kansas) as Secretary.

Mitchell has been a member of NASAO since 2009 and previously served on the board as Secretary, Treasurer and Vice Chair.

In addition to the Executive Committee, Mitchell has served on the Center Board of Directors, the Land Use Committee and has served as a Regional Director.

“NASAO is in the best position legislatively and financially that it has ever been,” said Mitchell. “My thanks to outgoing Chairman Brad Brandt for providing outstanding leadership this past year and to the President and CEO, Mark Kimberling and his staff.”

Isackson, Director of Aeronautics for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, previously served as Secretary of the Board and as Chair of NASAO’s Air Service Committee. She has been a member of NASAO since 2012.

Members elected to serve as Regional Directors include Mitch Swecker (Oregon), representing the Northwest Mountain Region; David M. Greene (Wisconsin), Great Lakes Region; Amy Ludwig (Missouri), Central Region; Ashish Solanki (Maryland), Eastern Region; Dr. Jeffrey DeCarlo (Massachusetts), New England Region; Kurt Haukohl (Nevada), Western-Pacific Region; Jerry Chism (Arkansas), Southwest Region; and Bobby Walston (North Carolina), who will represent the Southern Region.