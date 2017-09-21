Racers fly for Hurricane Harvey victims

Hurricane Harvey impacted the Texas coast and the city of Houston in unimaginable ways. The devastation was monumental and the coming together of people from all across the U.S. to lend aid was something even the movies could not have scripted.

The 2017 Galveston Island 150 Air Race was scheduled to run Sept. 9, 2017. It was rescheduled for Sept. 30, 2017, at Galveston’s Scholes International Airport.

All race entry fees are pledged to help hurricane victims, according to officials with the Sport Air Racing League. A raffle and silent auction will raise more money. One family has been chosen to receive all the donations. This is a family in dire need of assistance and it is a great pleasure to come to them in their time of need, officials noted.

The season is coming down the home stretch for the Sport Air Racing League Championship. Officials note that point leaders are entered and hoping to maintain their top positions. Pilots are coming from across the U.S., with entries from Utah, New Mexico, Missouri, Louisiana, Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas.

League racing is for all fixed wing, propeller driven, piston powered aircraft. Flying is VFR only and in strict adherence to all FARs. Pilots are individually timed in their classes: Experimental, Factory and Heavy Metal. Classes are based on engine induction, horsepower and gear configuration.

Race #35, a Bonanza M35 piloted by Charles Cluck from Spring, Texas, is the current Factory point leader. Charles kept his feet dry by only inches during the flooding and heeded the call to join the Operation Air Drop relief efforts.

Charles took part in an air race in Taylor, Arizona, on Sept. 3. He went shopping on his way home and crammed “Vicki Tango” with supplies to bring back to Texas.

Race #98 is piloted by John Keich from St. Louis, Missouri. John, who flies a special race build Midget Mustang, is a regular on the circuit. While not built for long cross-country flying, the Midget Mustang gives John a great ride around all the turns on the open course racing.

Mike Patey flies the Extreme Lancair that he built. He loves to fly, he loves to race and test his plane. He is the fastest in class at this time.

The 2017 Galveston Island 150’s course is named the “Texas Twister.” The name comes from the 10 turns on this course. Sport League races usually have five to seven turns. The pilots seem to like lots of turns, so here is the chance to get out and have a lot of fun. It is a scenic twist and turn around Galveston Island and the bay.

Arrivals begin on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. There will be early registration and a meet and greet that evening.

Racing starts at 11 a.m. Sept. 30. All pilots must attend a mandatory briefing at 10 a.m.

Immediately after the race and lunch, there will be the raffle and silent auction. The awards ceremony follows.

Trophies are given for all places in the classes. Top speed in category receive impressive trophies. There will be the awarding of the coveted award for the slowest run of the day. It all comes to a dramatic climax with the presentation of the check to our disaster relief family.

No matter what you fly, there is a class for you. If you go really slow, the short course is where you will get to show your stuff. Here is a great opportunity to become a racer and to contribute to a most worthy cause.

Racers are strongly urged to take this chance to bring a new pilot and plane into the fold. Get a new racer on board.

Entry and information for the Galveston Island 150 is at www.aviamation.com.