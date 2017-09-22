Pilatus PC12 flight simulator gets FAA approval

SEATTLE — one-G simulation has received AN FAA Letter of Authorization (LOA) for the Swiss12 Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD), a new training platform based on the Pilatus PC12.

Like one-G’s line of other FAA approved AATD’s, the Swiss12 is model specific, emulating the flight characteristics, instrumentation, and cockpit ergonomics of the Pilatus PC12.

The Swiss12 was developed within one-G’s Creative Solutions Studio as a custom commissioned project. Meeting the objective of improving and reducing the cost of a Part 135 operator’s training program, one-G developed this model specific device to enable the operator to perform pilot and crew training at their own location. By doing so, the operator may meet FAA requirements and improve overall pilot proficiency and safety while simultaneously minimizing out of state travel costs, company officials noted.

“Now pilots and Part 135 operators of this aircraft have a new choice for training, and no longer need to rely solely on annual recurrent programs and expensive in-aircraft training to remain proficient,” said Xylon Saltzman, CEO of one-G simulation. “With the Swiss12 we are enabling pilots of this demanding, high performance aircraft with a sensible platform that places them firmly in control of their training.”

The Swiss12 is in production and available for order now. one-G simulation is also accepting proposals for additional aircraft simulation or software only training solutions, officials noted.

one-G simulation is a Seattle based flight simulation firm that designs and builds FAA approved model specific AATDs, and a host of other aviation related training products, including its proprietary software for use in pilot training and pilot proficiency.