Student Pilot Kit updated

The ASA Student Pilot Kit has been updated to include the latest FAA release of the Student Pilot Guide and Airman Certification Standards for Private Pilot Airplane, the Private Pilot Oral Exam Guide, and Visualized Flight Maneuvers Handbook for High Wing Aircraft.

Based on the Complete Pilot textbook series by Bob Gardner, this kit provides total preparation for Part 61 and Part 141 programs, according to ASA officials.

The kit also includes The Complete Private Pilot textbook and associated syllabus, a standard pilot logbook, E6-B flight computer, plotter, flight planner pad, and student flight record.

Price: $89.95.