New quiz tests weather safety knowledge

Analyzing weather data can be a chore for general aviation pilots — and weather changes quickly, so pilots need to analyze a significant amount of data to make good safety choices before and during flights.

The Wx24Pilot app focuses completely on aviation weather and represents a different way at looking at weather, according to its developers.

It uses all the same weather reports as every other app does, but by reformatting the data and presenting it visually, pilots can read a huge amount of pertinent information very quickly and effortlessly, they claim.

Pilots who download the free trial of the app report that it takes about 10 or 15 minutes to master the app. But once they’ve familiarized themselves with the process, it takes a 15 minute task of determining flight weather conditions to getting a comprehensive view of weather in less than one minute.

The Wx24Pilot website includes several video and PDF tutorials that can assist pilots in navigating the three views (map view, bar view, and circle view) and incorporating the data into their flying.

Since weather analysis is so important to pilot safety, and since the Wx24Pilot app presents it in a way that pilots may not be familiar with, Wx24Pilot has created a 20-question weather quiz.

The first 10 are about general aviation weather knowledge, while the second 10 are about the app.

All passing quiz entries will receive a printable certificate.

Correct entries also will be submitted to win Rod Machado’s new course, “Handling In-Flight Emergencies,” a $149 value. The first drawing will be held Oct. 1, 2017.

Pilots can enter at WX24Pilot.com/Quiz.