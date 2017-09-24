The Breitling DC-3 over America’s landmarks

The Breitling DC-3 recently completed its historic journey setting the world record as the oldest plane to circumnavigate the globe.

Departing from Geneva last March, the Breitling DC-3 made its grand return to Switzerland after circling the world, landing in Sion where 100,000 aviation enthusiasts were expected to attend the Breitling Sion Airshow.

The DC-3 toured the U.S., arriving first in Seattle, making stops in Oshkosh, New York and other cities. Enjoy the photos below: