$199 ADS-B receiver unveiled

Adventure Pilot, the maker of the iFly GPS, has unveiled its affordable ADS-B receiver, the RXWX.

According to company officials, the device builds on the Stratux platform, but arrives fully assembled and ready to fly.

Features include:

Dual band ADS-B In;

Internal WAAS capable GPS sensor;

Temperature sensing automated cooling fan;

WiFi Interface up to four devices;

6-Axis AHRS chip to drive Synthetic Vision and Artificial Horizons;

Pressure Sensor; and

Free One Year iFly GPS VFR Subscription ($69.99 value)

The RXWX is priced at $199.

“We wanted to offer a device that is affordable for everyone and was ready to fly right out of the package,” said Walter Boyd, president of Adventure Pilot.

The Stratux RXWX is compatible with any ADS-B capable EFB app, including ForeFlight, iFly GPS, Wing X, Fly Q, and others, he noted.

The offer is available for a limited time at iFlyGPS.com/StratuxOffer.