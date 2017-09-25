Raisbeck receives STC approval for five-blade swept propellers for King Air 350

Raisbeck Engineering has received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval from the FAA for its new composite five-blade swept propeller for the Beechcraft King Air 350.

The propeller, designed to improve King Air comfort, performance and efficiency, was developed in collaboration with Hartzell Propeller, according to Raisbeck officials.

At 106″ in diameter, the new propeller reduces weight and contributes to improved short field and climb performance, while providing strength and durability expected from modern composites, Raisbeck officials said.

The new propellers have an extended 3,000-hour, three-year warranty and unlimited blade life.

The company received FAA Parts Manufacturing Approval (PMA) following STC approval and propellers are available for immediate delivery.

Raisbeck’s aerodynamic blade design, which optimizes airfoil efficiency, combined with carbon fiber structural design, maximizes thrust, increasing performance while reducing noise for the aircraft, company officials explain.

The propeller also provides a total weight savings of 47 pounds compared to the current OEM propeller for the King Air 350.