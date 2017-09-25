STOL Clinic slated at 9I0

SimplyFly Adventures is launching a STOL clinic at on the 2,200′ grass strip at Havana Regional Airport (9I0) in Illinois Oct. 20-21, 2017.

“It is a BYOP event — Bring Your Own Plane,” organizers note.

The first session will be ground school to review slow flight and short/soft field operations, followed by dinner in downtown Havana and a campfire at the airport. According to organizers, there is no charge for the ground school, which is open to everyone. WINGS credit applies.

The flying portion of the event is limited to the first 25 pilots who sign up. There is a $150 fee for the flying portion of the event.

Saturday morning breakfast will be served in the pilot’s briefing room at the airport. Flying will start and every student will practice what they learned the night before, organizers explain.

Leading the event will be three “very experienced flight instructors,” organizers said, adding all three are commercial pilots with CFI, CFII, TailWheel, High Performance, and other ratings.

Officials with the Recreational Aviation Foundation have teamed with officials from the city of Havana to promote the event.

“We hope to educate more pilots on safe operations on and off grass runways,” said Michael Purpura, Illinois State Liaison for the Recreational Aviation Foundation. “This will enable them to take advantage of some of the beautiful RAF grass strips in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Ohio.”

To register for the clinic, go to SimplyFlyAdventures.com and click on Contact Us. Fill out the information form, putting Havana STOL in the subject line. They’ll also want your plane’s make and model, as well as whether you plan to camp on the field.