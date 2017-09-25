Takeoff goes awry

After taking off from a frozen gravel bar by a river in remote wilderness near Arctic Village, Alaska, the Cessna 170B stalled. The left main landing gear struck the edge of the cut bank and the left wing hit the ground.

The fuselage then hit the top of the bank and spun counterclockwise.

The left wing was separated from the fuselage and the fuselage sustained substantial damage.

Probable cause: The pilot exceeded the critical angle of attack during takeoff, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall and a collision with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA282

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.