Video: Flights of Our Fathers

Our friends at FunPlacesToFly.com posted this video of highlights from the Flights of our Fathers Airshow and Fly-in in Terrell, Texas.

“This annual event draws thousands of aviation enthusiasts, local and regional residents to enjoy a full day of events and attractions,” noted Smitty Smith. “We had a great time taking in the sights and sounds of the event. A must see again for next year.”

