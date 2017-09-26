ASA owner, authors receive UAA awards

Aviation Supplies & Academics owner Mike Lorden and authors Gary Ullrich and Paul Snyder were presented with the W. W. Estridge, Jr. and the John K. Lauber Safety awards during the 70th annual University Aviation Association (UAA) Collegiate Aviation Conference and Expo in Riverside, California.

The Estridge Award, which honors American Airlines’ Captain W. W. Estridge, Jr. was presented to Lorden for his “longstanding dedication and service to aviation education.”

Lorden has been involved in the field for more than 32 years and performed various roles at ASA before purchasing the company in early 2016. This award is testimonial to his many years of commitment to making aviation education a top priority, according to UAA officials.

The Lauber Award is granted each year for the clear advancement of aviation safety by an individual or an organization. The award is made in honor of John K. Lauber, a pioneer in the field of aviation safety and human factors.

This year’s winners are ASA authors Paul Snyder and Gary Ullrich, who together wrote Practical Safety Management Systems: A Practical Guide to Transform Your Safety Program into a Functioning Safety Management System.