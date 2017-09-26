Baron unveils new weather tracking and forecasting tools

Baron has introduced Aviation Weather, its suite of aviation weather data products.

Baron Aviation Weather features a variety of weather tracking and forecasting tools designed specifically for use in the aviation industry, including two Baron-exclusive, proprietary weather intelligence products: Baron Flight Cross Section and Global Radar.

Baron Flight Cross Section provides customers with detailed weather information for every altitude between takeoff and landing.

Customers can create a detailed vertical profile, directly from client apps or websites, of temperature, winds, turbulence, or icing along their route. This information is presented in an easy-to-read, cross-sectional graphic, including different visual settings for optimizing viewing for different times of day, according to company officials.

Baron’s other proprietary weather intelligence tool, Global Radar, delivers detailed images of current precipitation intensity in areas that are not covered by traditional ground-based radars — a useful tool for airplanes flying over sparsely populated or isolated areas, officials note.

Baron’s other Aviation Weather intelligence tools include:

Global Winds and Temps Aloft: Merges forecast wind data with forecast temperatures into one display. Data is provided up to nine days in the future and is displayed in 1,000 foot increments up to 51,000 feet;

Global IR Satellite: Displays infrared satellite data that is visible both day and night allowing pilots to see where areas of convection are occurring;

Global Lightning: Displays individual lighting strikes as they occur or as a heat map display;

Mid and High Level Significant Weather: Displays a worldwide view of weather (including areas of convection, icing, turbulence, and Flight Level Winds) over mid and high levels. Data is provided as a single map overlay through the Baron Weather API;

And more, such as METARs, SIGMETs, and TAFs.

Baron Aviation Weather can be implemented via the Baron Weather API, which allows for turn-key integration of the weather intelligence products into a range of devices and services, including location-based smart phone and tablet apps, websites, desktop applications, multi-function displays, chart plotters, and electronic flight bags.