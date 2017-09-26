Celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary

Gord McNulty sent in this photo, with a note: “The 2017 CF-18 Demo Hornet of the Royal Canadian Air Force, piloted by Captain Matthew Kutryk, made an impression at the recent Brantford Air Show in Ontario. Its striking paint scheme features Canada’s traditional red and white colors to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Confederation of Canada. The photo was taken Aug. 30, 2017 at Brantford Airport.”