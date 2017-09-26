Excessive application of brakes bends Stinson

According to the pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Stinson HW75, the airplane veered to the left during the landing roll at the airport in Bremerton, Washington, and he overcorrected by applying excessive right brake.

The airplane rapidly turned to the right, and the left main landing gear collapsed.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing strut attachment points.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll, resulting in the left main landing gear collapse and substantial damage to the left wing strut attachment points.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA283

This September 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.