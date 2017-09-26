Florida International Air Show ready for takeoff

PUNTA GORDA, Florida— The Florida International Air Show (FIAS) will move forward with its 36th annual air show at the Punta Gorda Airport Oct. 13-15, 2017.

The event will showcase a variety of military and civilian aircraft, support vehicles, pilots who will be performing and providing rides, dozens of aircraft on display, a Kid Zone, and helicopter rides.

This year will also feature the first FIAS 5K “Run on the Runway” the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14.

Some of the features of the event include: