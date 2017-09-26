Florida International Air Show ready for takeoff

PUNTA GORDA, Florida— The Florida International Air Show (FIAS) will move forward with its 36th annual air show at the Punta Gorda Airport Oct. 13-15, 2017.
The event will showcase a variety of military and civilian aircraft, support vehicles, pilots who will be performing and providing rides, dozens of aircraft on display, a Kid Zone, and helicopter rides.
This year will also feature the first FIAS 5K “Run on the Runway” the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14.
Some of the features of the event include:
- U.S. Air Force F-35 Heritage Flight Team
- U.S. Air Force 53rd WRS Hurricane Hunters C-130 (static display)
- U.S. Army Golden Knights
- “Quicksilver” P-51 Mustang (Class of 45)
- “Korean War Hero” F4U-4 Corsair (Class of 45)
- Redline Airshows Twin RV8s
- Greg Koontz & the Alabama Boys
- Don Stamp’s Warbird Review
- McCart Jet Motorsports “Homewrecker” Ford F650 jet truck
- Mohawk Air Shows OV-1 (static display)
- Frank Moss’ DC-3 (static display)
- ABC Supply Racing (Indy Car static display)
- Wayne Boggs, Air Boss
- Rob Reider, Announcer
