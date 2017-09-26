House Democrats block FAA extension

A new post on Politico reports that House Democrats blocked a Republican push to fast-track an FAA extension on Sept. 25, 2017, with just days to go until current law expires Sept. 30.

Democrats said they voted against the six-month extension because of unrelated Republican add-ons dealing with flood insurance, tax credits for victims of recent hurricanes, and expiring health care programs.

The bill failed 245-171. The fast-track process used to consider the bill requires two-thirds support of members for passage.

House Republicans are expected to bring up the bill again under a rule that requires only a simple majority for passage later this week. But the report notes that Senate Democrats are also uneasy with the extension, and it’s unclear whether they would block the bill in the upper chamber.

The story also notes that Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), the top Democrat on the Transportation Committee, called Republicans “a bunch of losers” for continuing to push breaking up the FAA.

“We’re here today because the chairman of the committee has stubbornly persisted in trying to privatize air traffic control,” DeFazio said, blasting Shuster on the House floor.

