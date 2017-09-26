New Beechcraft and Cessna PMA Exhaust Stacks win approval

Aerospace Welding Minneapolis has received FAA/PMA approval for Beechcraft and Cessna exhaust stacks.

The approval covers the Beechcraft F33A, F33C, S35, V35A, V35B, 36 and A36 Left Hand Collector Assembly (P/N A35-950005-37M), which replace Beechcraft part numbers 35-950005-37, 35-950005-1 and 35-9016-1.

Also receiving approval is the Right Hand Collector Assembly [P/N A35-950005-39M], which replaces Beechcraft’s 35-950005-39, 35-950005-3, 35-950005-29 and 35-9016-3.

AWI also received approval of Cessna U206F, U206G, U206, 207, 210K,210L, 210M, 210N and 210R Left Hand Exhaust Stack Assembly [P/N A1250263-2M], which replaces Cessna P/N 1250263-2, as well as Right Hand Exhaust Stack Assembly [P/N A1250264-2], which replaces Cessna P/N 1250264-2.